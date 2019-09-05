ORDER UP: Grits with a side of guns

It looks like an innocent webpage, advertising breakfast, but the Facebook group classified as "secret" is actually helping people buy and sell guns.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — It looks like an innocent webpage, advertising breakfast, but the Facebook group classified as “secret” is actually helping people buy and sell guns.

Almost 3,000 people are part of “Granny’s Grits & Gravy.”

The page allows group members to buy and sell everything from handguns to assault-style rifles.

It’s not the post you’d expect to see inside a Facebook group showing off a photo of grits and eggs.

An anonymous police officer in the Northwest Arkansas area brought this page to our attention, where people are buying and selling guns without restrictions or background checks.

We showed these photos to Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department.

He said when you’re purchasing in secret, it leaves out the question; “This gun that I’m going to sell to you, can you legally own that firearm?”

He reminds us that if you sell a gun to a felon, you could be breaking major criminal laws.

If you do want to sell a firearm, he recommends going through a local gun shop.

“Maybe $20- $50 fee, and then they can run the background check on that person that they’re going to do the exchange with,” he said.

According to Facebook’s policy, the buy and sell of any type of firearm is not allowed on the social media platform.

Outside of marketplaces that specifically prohibit this type of activity, buying and selling firearms online is legal.

Sgt. Page said, “There are so many different websites where you can look at guns, you can buy guns from an individual, or from a federal firearms licensed dealer. That’s the only two ways you can get them.”

While it’s not illegal for people to sell to each other, he said it’s vital to know where your gun is going.

He said, “The last thing you want to do as a responsible gun owner is let your gun get into the wrong hands.”

This happening as gun safety is at the top of everyone’s minds after multiple mass shootings and Walmart’s decision to take certain types of ammo off store shelves.

For Sgt. Page, it’s less about the availability and more about the person behind the trigger.

“You can’t hold these companies liable for that,” he said.

After reaching out to Facebook, the social networking site said it has now removed the group for violating its policy on regulated goods.