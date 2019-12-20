Organizations push for census participation

If the census count is not accurate, it can mean losing up to 3,000 dollars for each individual.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) —Northwest Arkansas organizations are pushing for businesses to get their employees and customers to participate in the 2020 census.

Getting people to partake in the 2020 census isn’t as easy as it might seem.

“We have a lot of people that are scared and afraid of first of all, sharing their information and second of all, what’s going to happen with that information,” said Geovanny Sarmiento, the vice president of Community Engagement and Inclusion.

Northwest Arkansas is diverse, with a lot of “hard to count populations”.

This is where Sarmiento and the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce steps in.

He said, “Speaking to the congregations, every opportunity we have, either in English or Spanish, we go there and explain all of these issues—making sure everyone understands this is confedential.”

He’s not working alone.

Sarmiento is partnering with Engage Northwest Arkansas, an initiative of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Margot Lemaster, the executive director of Engage NWA said, “There’s big federal dollars that are connected to our census count so we want to make sure we have an accurate count.”

She said the Natural State as a whole receives about $10 billion a year with the census.

If it’s not an accurate count, it can mean losing up to 3,000 dollars for each individual.

So why should you care about how much funding the state gets?

“These are our public schools, these are our fire departments that serve our communities, the roads that we travel on to get where we need to be, our hospitals,” Lemaster said. “That’s a huge thing.”

She’s targeting medium and large businesses to get on board with census promotion and said big companies like Walmart, JB Hunt, and Tyson have already signed on.”

“With 25,000 team members in Arkansas, we have a responsibility to invest in our people and the communities where we work and live. That includes communicating the importance of census participation to our employees, the business community and the state of Arkansas. Tyson Foods is proud to help lead the way in advocating for the Census because everyone counts.” John. R Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods

The council recommends for customer outreach, businesses can communicate through receipts, social media or messaging.

When communicating to employees, “creating a dedicated space at their company where employees can go and ask questions about the census,” said Lemaster.

This year, you will be able to respond to the census online, over the phone, or on paper.

