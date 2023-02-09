OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced it is partnering with Northeastern State University to offer child abuse response training for law enforcement officers in the state.

OSBI says the goal of the course is to provide comprehensive training for law enforcement on how to respond to child sexual and physical abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The training will reportedly provide an overview of how to effectively approach cases where abuse has occurred and will “emphasize the benefits of a multidisciplinary team approach.” Participants in the training will receive 40 hours of “CLEET” credit applied to their annual continuing education requirements.

“Cases of sextortion and other sexual and physical abuses of children continue to rise making this training critical. We value our ongoing relationship with the faculty and staff at Northeastern State University and are thankful they remain our partners in providing excellence in training and opportunities for Oklahoma law enforcement to set the standards,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director.

Participants in the first CART Training at NSU are from the OSBI, Miami Police Department, Bristow Police Department, Claremore Police Department, and more.

The weeklong “Child Abuse Response Team” training will take place Feb. 13-17.