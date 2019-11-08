OSU ranked one of nation’s 100 best colleges for veterans

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University is one of the 100 best colleges for military veterans, according to the Military Times.

Oklahoma State University

The news agency’s annual survey ranked OSU the 69th best four-year college for veterans in the nation for the year 2020. However, OSU ranked 57th for 2019, according to an OSU news release.

“We know we have room to improve and several university-wide initiatives are currently being planned, with strong support from OSU’s leadership,” said Rick Hansen, a retired Marine Corps captain and coordinator of OSU’s Office of Student Veteran Success, which was established in the summer of 2015. “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition once again. It shows the great job OSU does meeting the needs of our student veterans and other military-affiliated students.”

This is the third year OSU has competed in the survey. It ranked 85th for 2018, it’s first year competing in the survey.

Military Times gathered answers and federal data for its survey from hundreds of participating colleges and ranked the top schools based on university culture, academic outcomes/quality, student support, and academic policies, along with cost and financial aid.

Organizers say OSU’s Office of Student Veteran Success is enhancing its service to veterans by conducting awareness training for faculty and staff to provide a deeper understanding of student veterans and their military experience while teaching best practices to help those students succeed academically.

“OSU serves roughly 400 student veterans and 12 active-duty military personnel along with 120 reservists and National Guard personnel who are using Veteran Affairs educational benefits. The university serves hundreds of military dependents and has 143 faculty and staff who are veterans,” the news release states.

