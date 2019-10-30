Over 100 years of Razorback history to be digitalized

The University of Arkansas is putting its yearbooks online, some of which you can find by clicking the link in this story.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Over 100 years of history, becoming available with the click of a button.

This is thanks to a special project at the University of Arkansas.

“What happens is that you publish a newspaper and the newspaper gets thrown away, and the yearbooks sort of get more rare as the years go by,” said Larry Foley, the chair of the School of Journalism and Strategic Media.

The days of history being thrown away or lost are over, thanks to a special digitization project.

“It feels really nice to feel like you’re helping bring a part of history to the present,” said alumni and Digital Services Tech Dexter Fairweather.

The University of Arkansas yearbook has been around since the 1800s, and now it’s pages aren’t just printed—they’re scanned.

“From the comfort of my own computer, I can pull up a particular photograph or a particular story,” said Foley.

A team of around ten, consisting of both students and faculty, is working to make over 100 years of University history available online.

Right now, they have about 50 yearbook volumes available.

“It’s a really important way that we preserve our history for researchers like me,” Foley said. “Where am I going to go to find out about what happened at the University of Arkansas say during the war years in 1943?”

Foley said the new documentation of yearbooks and newspapers is meaningful for alumni, especially during homecoming week.

“Let’s say someone comes back and their grandfather was a student in 1898 and they just can’t find an 1898 yearbook. Well if it’s digitized, then they can probably go online and find it,” he said.

For Fairweather, this presents a unique way to compare the past to the present.

He said, “It’s nice to see where we came from, and how it’s still relevant today.”

Foley said in the future, the library is looking to archive more student media work such as the student newscasts.

Fairweather said, “It’s really good for people to just be able to look back and remember the good times they had here, what they learned and the people that they were with.”

To see the online yearbooks, click here.