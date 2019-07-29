Overnight lane closures scheduled for Joyce Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A section of Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville will have overnight, alternating lane closures every day until Friday, August 2.

A portion of the street between North College Avenue and Steele Boulevard will have alternating lane closures as the city mills and places an asphalt overlay.

Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. and then open to traffic at 7 a.m.

Oil will be sprayed on the roadway prior to the placement of asphalt overlays. City officials say driving fast can throw oil on your vehicle and also endanger the crew.

The City of Fayetteville say it recycles the old asphalt — old layers that have been removed are milled, sold to asphalt plants, or reused for new paving projects.