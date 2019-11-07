Overnight rain causes road closures in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Here is a current list of road closures in Benton County.
List updated as of 8:00 a.m.
|Benson Road between Georgia Flats and Clary Road
|Bill Billings Road between Old Wire Road and Gann Ridge Road
|Butler Creek Road
|Clary Road off of Tucker Road
|Dallarosa Road (at low water slab)
|Davis Valley Road (slab between Pine Grove Road and Falling Springs Road)
|Dickson Road between Shorty Road and Fruitwood Road
|Easterling Road (low water slab)
|Fielding Road at intersection of Fielding and Blue Bird Road
|Gates Lane between Easterling Road and Highway 265 )
|Gooseberry Road Bridge (just north intersection at Price Coffee Road)
|Gordon Hollow Road
|Hickman Road off of Easterling
|Limekiln Road between Wimpy Jones Road and North Old Wire Road
|Lucas Lane (about 1/2 mile off of Highway 265)
|North Old Wire Road between Limekiln Road and Alvin Seamster Road
|Pearl Road
|Rocky Dell Hollow Road
|Rocky Dell Road to Rocky Dell Hollow Road
|Roland David Road and Dale Shrader Road intersection
|Shorty Road between Wiseman Road and Dickson Road
|Spanish Treasure Road from NE 8th to Rocky Dell Hollow Road
|Spanker Creek Road between Gooseberry Road and dead end
|Stateline Road off Highway 265
|Sugar Creek Road at Wilson Road
|Sugar Creek Road by intersection of Taylor Barnett Road (at low water slab)
|Tanyard Hollow Road between Deer Road to Haxham Drive
|Wendell Jones Road between Gann Ridge Road and London Road (at low water slab)
|West Pierce Road
|Wiseman Road (low water slab between Shorty Road and Dickson Road )
|Springtown Road between Roy Jheck Farm Road and Bredehoeft Road (at slab)
|Bredehoeft Road right off Springtown Road at slab