Overnight rain causes road closures in Benton County

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 

RiverValley

During the Storm

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos

  Download NWA Weather Authority App

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Here is a current list of road closures in Benton County.

List updated as of 8:00 a.m.

Benson Road between Georgia Flats and Clary Road
Bill Billings Road between Old Wire Road and Gann Ridge Road
Butler Creek Road
Clary Road off of Tucker Road
Dallarosa Road (at low water slab)
Davis Valley Road (slab between Pine Grove Road and Falling Springs Road)
Dickson Road between Shorty Road and Fruitwood Road
Easterling Road (low water slab)
Fielding Road at intersection of Fielding and Blue Bird Road
Gates Lane between Easterling Road and Highway 265 )
Gooseberry Road Bridge (just north intersection at Price Coffee Road)
Gordon Hollow Road
Hickman Road off of Easterling
Limekiln Road between Wimpy Jones Road and North Old Wire Road
Lucas Lane (about 1/2 mile off of Highway 265)
North Old Wire Road between Limekiln Road and Alvin Seamster Road
Pearl Road
Rocky Dell Hollow Road
Rocky Dell Road to Rocky Dell Hollow Road
Roland David Road and Dale Shrader Road intersection
Shorty Road between Wiseman Road and Dickson Road
Spanish Treasure Road from NE 8th to Rocky Dell Hollow Road
Spanker Creek Road between Gooseberry Road and dead end
Stateline Road off Highway 265
Sugar Creek Road at Wilson Road
Sugar Creek Road by intersection of Taylor Barnett Road (at low water slab)
Tanyard Hollow Road between Deer Road to Haxham Drive
Wendell Jones Road between Gann Ridge Road and London Road (at low water slab)
West Pierce Road
Wiseman Road (low water slab between Shorty Road and Dickson Road )
Springtown Road between Roy Jheck Farm Road and Bredehoeft Road (at slab)
Bredehoeft Road right off Springtown Road at slab

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories