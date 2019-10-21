Overnight storms knock out power at XNA

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFTA) — The storms that rolled through NWA overnight is creating a hassle at XNA.

According to a Facebook post, the airport is currently without power. TSA is conducting manual screenings at this moment.

Highway 264 is also closed due to debris, so passengers will have to use Highway 12 to enter the airport.

The airport says that American Airlines is still planning on regular departures this morning.

The airport advises passengers to arrive extra early. You can check the status of your flight by following this link here.