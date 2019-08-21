Owner of Brewski’s accused of sexual assault





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The owner of a popular bar on Dickson Street is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

John Pearson, 60, of Fayetteville is accused of second-degree sexual assault.

A woman told police Tuesday, Aug. 20, that Pearson sexually assaulted her while she was at his home. She told police at one point she went into another room, but he followed her and inappropriately touched her.

Pearson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday where he remains without bond.





