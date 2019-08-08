Owner of Bright Beginnings Preschool turns herself in following abuse allegations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The owner of a preschool in Bentonville has turned herself in following a warrant that was issued for her arrest regarding physical abuse at the preschool.





Cathy Casto turned herself in to police on a warrant Thursday, Aug. 8.

The warrant is for second-degree assault, which is a class B misdemeanor. Class B misdemeanors are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.







Several parents have reported Casto has behaved inappropriately toward children in her care and employees. Parents have reported seeing Casto carrying a toddler by her neck.

A photo of the alleged incident began circulating on Facebook.

One witness that was interviewed said she heard the child yelling that Casto was “hurting” them.

The child’s guardian reported the child having a scratch on their neck.

According to the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education through DHS, at least five prior complaints have been filed in 2019 against the preschool:

February 14: A report was filed regarding inadequate usable floor space required for indoor activities. The pre-school was cited.

February 22: Children were left unsupervised

April 15 and April 11: Reports were filed regarding unsupervised children. The pre-school was cited.

June 7: A child’s injuries weren’t reported within one day to parents and/or medical personnel

Dec. 20, 2018: Children were left unsupervised

Casto has been released with a future court date.