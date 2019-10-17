Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival celebrates 28 years

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Local artists are gathering in Fayetteville and Springdale for the annual Ozark Regional Arts and Crafts Festival.

The Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival is now in its 28th year.

Attendees not only get to see handmade crafts but bluegrass music, food, a pumpkin patch, and several activities for kids are also offered.

One vendor said that is a big reason people should try and come to the festival.

“It’s a lot of fun, you get to talk to a lot of folks, you get to learn things,” Paul White, a vendor at the event. “I just really enjoy talking to folks.”

The event is happening at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville on October 17-19 (9 am to 6 pm).

It will also be at the Holiday Inn Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale on October 18 (9 a.m. – 9 p.m) and October 19 (9 a.m. – 8 p.m).

The event is free and has free parking.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss