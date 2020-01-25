Paint the Town Red raises awareness for heart disease

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The 20th Annual Paint the Town Red fundraiser was at the Fayetteville Town Center tonight, January 24.

The event celebrates music of the past and present and raises awareness of heart disease and prevention.

People dressed up as their favorite musician to party for a purpose.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans and as many advances and changes that have happened for the positive, we still have a lot of work to do so having an event like this in our community allows us to build on that,” Kaley Baxendale says.

Paint the Town Red also features a silent auction and food from many local restaurants like Big Orange, Fork and Crust, and Southern Food Company.

The sold-out fundraiser continued until 11 p.m.