Parents fear kid’s playtime could result in death

"I don't want to be a helicopter mom, but I have to be now because everyone else's kid is running free with food"

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Did you know that allowing your kid to do something as simple as eating a cupcake on a slide could be life threatening for other children with allergies?

Two mothers in Northwest Arkansas have children with severe allergies.

Lisa Shariffskul’s two-year-old son, Ethan Shariffskul, is anaphylactic to cow’s milk.

“So that means cheese, goldfish, crackers, Doritos, yogurt, anything like that he’ll have a reaction to,” Shariffskul said. “Even butter.”

She said she even had to quit her teaching job because milk is part of every single meal and every single snack at daycare.

“Its everywhere,” she said. “That’s one of the things people are taught to nutritionally feed their kids and to make sure they get enough milk.”

Dr. Tina Merritt is an allergist at the Allergy & Asthma Clinic of Northwest Arkansas.

She said in short anaphylactic means a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

“On average 2.5% of children are allergic to milk,” Dr. Merritt said. “Milk is the number one allergen in children and egg is number two.”

Kristin Chacon’s nine-year-old daughter, Karis Chacon, is allergic to eggs.

“My food allergy it’s very hard, I get hives all over my body and I get really itchy and then I have to take epinephrine which is like shot.” – Karis Chacon

“There was a little girl with a cupcake in her hand and a cookie with some frosting,” Chacon said, talking about their trip to the park on Thursday, September 12. “She (Karis) came over upset and said she doesn’t want to come back over there because she was afraid because of the girl with a cookie in her hand.”

Both Chacon and Shariffskul want people to be a little more considerate about kid’s allergies when in public and think before they just eat anywhere.

“If you’re eating at a park please sit at the designated eating area or on a bench,” Chacon said. “Have your kids wipe up their stuff and clean up your food so that helps minimize risk for everybody.”

“Most people just think its a germ issue but for him it could kill him,” Shariffskul said. “If goldfish crackers are all over the top of a slide and I don’t see it and he eats it, that’s it we’ve got to go to the ER.”

The moms said they aren’t trying to be the “bad guys” they just want their kids to be able to play like any other kid while being safe.

“We’re not trying to ban any foods because anyone can be allergic to anything,” Chacon said.

Dr. Merritt said she also wants people to think about kids with allergies when eating in public places.

“If someone lets you know that their child is allergic be very considerate and try not to expose their child to something that can harm them,” she said.

At the end of the day, all the women said they just want to make sure everyone feels safe and included.

