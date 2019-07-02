Park Rangers in full force before and after Fourth of July

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Army Corps of engineers will be out — in full force — before and after the Fourth of July.

Chief Park Ranger Landon Thurman said rangers are expecting big crowds and are prepared to enforce all land and water laws. More than 70 campsites were closed as of July 1, but lake goers said they plan to visit the open sites no matter how busy they may be.

“We have all hands on deck so all of our rangers are out patrolling, and we make our rounds through the campground to make sure everybody’s being safe (and) following the rules,” Thurman said. “We also have boats out there on the water making sure people are following the boating laws.”

Thurman said anyone visiting the lake must know how to swim and wear a life jacket at all times.

Fireworks are not allowed on land owned by the Corps of Engineers.