Park visitor falls out of truck and dies

BUFFALO NATIONAL RIVER, JASPER, Ark. (KNWA) — An Oklahoma man died after falling from a truck while visiting the north end of the Buffalo River’s swimming area.

Information provided by the Buffalo National River’s spokesperson said just after 5 p.m., on Saturday, July 27, Troy Roderick, 54, from Cushing, fell out of the pickup while at the Ozark Campground.

Roderick was riding on the tailgate when he fell off and lost consciousness, according to the park’s statement, and “visitors started CPR.”

He was taken by ambulance to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

The park reminds visitors that it is extremely dangerous to ride on any part of a vehicle that is not designated for passenger use … and it’s illegal in Arkansas.