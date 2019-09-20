FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville and Fayetteville Police Department has released parking and traffic enforcement for Bikes, Blues & BBQ 2019.

Thousands of people will converge on Fayetteville for the event.

West Dickson Street is subject to closure daily, on an as-needed basis, in which only motorcycle traffic will be allowed.

Click the link here for a bigger view of the closures map.

The link provided here has information about parking enforcement in both the Dickson Street Entertainment Parking District and the Downtown Square Parking District for September 25 – 28, 2019.

Deputy Chief of Police Mike Reynolds released a welcome letter to people who are attending the event. View that letter here.

Sgt. Creston Mackey released the following helpful tips for motorcyclists visiting.

NO RAPID THROTTLE REVVING

NO SMOKEOUTS

NO BURNOUTS

NO MUFFLERS that are after-market and/or over 78 decibels

EXPECT large crowds

BE AWARE of motorcycle traffic

BE PATIENT with traffic delays

BE POLITE to officers working traffic

BE POLITE to other drivers and motorcycle traffic

To view the Bikes Blues & BBQ official page, click here.