Parkinson’s Foundation to host ‘Moving Day NWA’

SPRINGDALE Ark. — (KFTA) The Parkinson’s Foundation is working to make life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research towards a cure.

The organization is set to host ‘Moving Day Northwest Arkansas‘, it’s the organization’s first annual fundraising walk scheduled for Sunday, October 20th at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The goal is to unite families and the surrounding community in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Holly Smith, Chairperson for this year’s event stopped by Fox 24 to share additional details about the event and what it means to be able to host the event for the Northwest Arkansas community.

“This is just a great way to show Parkinson’s patients that as a community we’re there for them. We’re here for you and we’re bringing the whole community together to show that we care and that we support you.” Said Smith.

The event will feature a family-friendly walk course, a kid’s area, a caregiver’s relaxation tent, and a special Movement Pavilion featuring yoga, dance, Pilates and so much more. Registration is at 1:30 PM and the walk will begin at 3 P.M. For a complete schedule of and additional details. Click here.