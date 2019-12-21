Parks and Recreation Center renovations underway

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The new Springdale Parks and Recreation Center is four times bigger than the old facility. An indoor soccer field is one of the newest additions for members.

The center is more than 120,000 square feet.

Springdale Parks and Recreation Center Director Chad Wolf said the city purchased what used to be the All-Sports Arena on Cambridge Street earlier this year, for $4.1 million. The money from the sale of the old center went toward the purchase with the help of bonds from 2018.

Wolf said the new facility is necessary to accommodate the needs of the growing population of Springdale.

The facility is open while renovations are underway and memberships have already doubled from the previous year. There are half-dozen new basketball courts, a weight room and dozens of programs available.

Although doors opened in February, there’s still plenty of work to be done. The facility still needs a new roof, a heating ventilation and air-conditioning system installed and offices for the staff.​

“My recreation staff needs to be here and they’re not. All of the recreation activities are happening here, so we have to transport back and forth to do our leads and our meeting​s,” said Wolf.

While the funds, however, are not readily available, renovations are being done as the money becomes available. The project is expected to cost close to $8 million to complete.​ Wolf said he hopes to have all of the renovations completed and all of the crew moved in by the end of next year.