Parolee leads police through 3-city chase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man faces more than two dozen violations from fleeing to speeding to driving a stolen car.

John Gaunt, 24, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday, October 29, shortly after 5 a.m.

Fayetteville police said Gaunt was driving a stolen truck when he led officers from three agencies on a chase that started in Elkins, through Fayetteville to Farmington and ended in Fayetteville.

He was arrested in connection with theft by receiving, fleeing, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor traffic violations. Police said he also admitted to stealing cars.

His first court hearing is November 1.

Charges:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office: Fleeing ($15,000 bond); Criminal mischief; Reckless driving; Theft by receiving.

Elkins PD: Signals for turning, stopping changing; Fail to yield to pedestrians; Driving unsafe conditions; Operating unsafe vehicle; Failure to turn on lights; Speeding; Reckless driving; Fleeing; Driving on suspended/revoked license; Driving left of center; Fictitious vehicle license; Failure to yield to emergency vehicle; Parking in handicap.

Fayetteville PD: Criminal mischief (5X); Burglary/Commercial (2X); Motor vehicle theft (3X).

Department of Community Corrections: Violation of suspended sentence; Parole violation.