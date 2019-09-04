Partnership to #SaveLewis

City leaders have now decided the fate of a local park at the center of a petition last year.

The Fayetteville City Council approved a real estate agreement between the

city and the Fayetteville Public School District to split the cost of the

purchase of Lewis Field Park.

Each will pay $1,750,000 – plus any closing costs. A year ago, city leaders approved extending its lease of the 27.5-acre park from the Division of Agriculture of the University of Arkansas, after people started a petition to keep Lewis Park accessible to soccer teams which practice there.

The approved real estate agreement will be submitted to the U of A Board of Trustees Sept. 12.