Partnership to #SaveLewis

City leaders have now decided the fate of a local park at the center of a petition last year.

The Fayetteville City Council approved a real estate agreement between the
city and the Fayetteville Public School District to split the cost of the
purchase of Lewis Field Park.

Each will pay $1,750,000 – plus any closing costs. A year ago, city leaders approved extending its lease of the 27.5-acre park from the Division of Agriculture of the University of Arkansas, after people started a petition to keep Lewis Park accessible to soccer teams which practice there.

The approved real estate agreement will be submitted to the U of A Board of Trustees Sept. 12.

 

