Path to higher education at Hunstville High schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A rural school district is creating paths to higher education.

Students at Huntsville and St. Paul high schools will soon have the opportunity to take classes that will bring them closer to their careers.​​

“Owning my own shop would eventually be something that I would like to do,”​​ said ​9th grader Shiloh Dasen. She said automotive technology caught her eye.​​

“I just like how it is so complicated but everything works together in a certain way.”

​​Starting in the 2020 – 2021 school year, Dasen will be able to take college credit classes offered at her high school.​​

​Huntsville High School Principal, Roxanne Enix said, “with this new grouping of classes we’ll be able to give our students an edge over people in the area in Northwest Arkansas so they can be successful.”​

​Thanks to a partnership with North Ark College, students will be able to graduate high school with an Associates degree in a technical field.​

​​The Huntsville school district plans to build two career and tech education facilities one on the St. Paul campus and another on the Huntsville campus. It was all made possible by a millage passed in the spring​​.

Jamie Malotte an ​11th-grade​r said she is excited to take advantage of the college courses next year. “Pathway will help students like me and people who are in classes get to their college goals and it will help them get a jumpstart on what they want to do.”

Construction for the two facilities is expected to start in the spring.​​