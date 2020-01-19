Pay homage to The Beatles at this month at Tontitown Winery

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFTA) — Wine aficionados can pay tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time this month at the Tontitown Winery.

The winery is partnering with Yankabilly Smokehouse for the event and will donate 10% of all sales plus any donations to the charity of the month.

This month’s charity is Essentials Outreach which provides hygiene supplies and perishable items to those who may not be able to attain those.

For more information, contact the Tontitown Winery or refer to their website here.