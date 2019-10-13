Pea Ridge hosts 31st Annual Mule Jump

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands gathered in Northwest Arkansas for the 31st Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump on Saturday.

Including everything from barrel racing to a mule beauty contest, more than 40 mules participated in the event.

Not all of the mules were excellent jumpers, but it didn’t stop riders both old and young from having a good time.

“We’ve got people here from Colorado, from different places and just visiting with them and getting their reaction to what they see, it’s amazing,” said Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree. “It’s one of the better parts of my job.”

Crabtree says this event never fails to bring the community together, hosting close to 100 vendors this year.