Pea Ridge man allegedly shoots at EMTs attempting to help him

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man is charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a handgun at EMTs attempting to help him.

Police say the incident began as a medical call on July 3 after 71-year-old Dewey Pippin suffered a fall in his home in Pea Ridge.

Medical technicians helped Pippin to his feet and assisted him into bed. Soon after he was laid down, Pippin reached beneath his mattress and produced a handgun, pointing it at the EMTs, according to a court affidavit.

The EMTs grabbed the gun and attempted to wrest it from Pippin. During the struggle, one shot was fired, missing the head of one responder by “8 to 12 inches.”

The EMTs were able to take the gun from Pippin, and, after he was calmed down, Pippin was transported to a local hospital for injuries related to the fall.

Police say Pippin is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to mental health reasons.