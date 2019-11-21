Pea Ridge man arrested for possession of meth and intent to deliver

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Pea Ridge was arrested for multiple charges after they found eight grams of methamphetamine on him.

Sheldon Buterbaugh, 54, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Officers from the Pea Ridge Police Department made contact with Buterbaugh on South Curtis Avenue. Buterbaugh was traveling south on South Curtis Avenue when he suddenly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the roadway.

He then turned into a residential yard and began shouting at police officers that they needed to go around him. Due to his bizarre behavior, officers contacted him, learned his identity and that he was actively on parole with Arkansas Community Corrections.

Officers learned that he was on active parole for drug-related offenses. Pea Ridge officers utilized a K9 to sniff around the vehicle and the K9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The K9’s positive alert resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Officers located a small black zipper case containing approximately 8 grams of (positive field-tested methamphetamine) and a digital scale covered in methamphetamine residue and a series of magnets.

Buterbaugh was also charged with a parole violation with the Arkansas Community Corrections. He has an arraignment court date scheduled for January 6 in Benton County Court.