Pea Ridge man arrested for stealing trailer full of equipment

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Pea Ridge was arrested on Monday for stealing a trailer full of equipment in Pea Ridge.

Dustin Foster, 25, is facing charges of theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, August 17, the Pea Ridge Police Department was dispatched to a residence located on Harper Drive for the theft of a trailer. The caller said he returned home from a three-day trip to discover his trailer was missing from the front of his house.

Information was obtained that the trailer was last seen at the residence of the owner the night previous at approximately 10:30 p.m. The trailer contained several items pertaining to lawn care.

Among the items were one Cub-Cadet Z-Turn lawnmower, one Kobalt electric push mower, one Dewalt electric lawn trimmer and one Dewalt blower.

The owner estimated the total monetary value of the items taken was valued at approximately $9,300.

Foster was interviewed at the Pea Ridge Police Department where he admitted to the theft and provided limited information as to the whereabouts of the stolen property.

The locations where the stolen property was located was included a heavily wooded area in Bella Vista area and at a residence in the rural area of Benton County near Sugar Creek Road and Old Wire Road.

All items reported to be stolen were recovered and subsequently returned to the owner. Search warrants were executed on residences associated to Foster.

Officers located inside one of the residences items of drug paraphernalia used for methamphetamine.

Foster is in Benton County Jail.