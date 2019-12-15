Pea Ridge National Military Park takes visitors back in time for holidays

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Pea Ridge National Military Park is taking people back in time for a glimpse inside the life of a soldier during the holidays.

Through the park’s living history programs, the Arkansas Confederate Guard Living History Group presents what life was like for Confederate soldiers during Christmas time.

“It’s very important as Americans to move forward as a country to remember the things that happened in the past,” said living historian Rusty Guenard.

Guenard says his team does ample research to ensure they represent the past accurately and fairly.