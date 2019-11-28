Pea Ridge Police: Bring in coat, canned good to avoid jail time

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFTA) — In the season of giving, the Pea Ridge Police Department is giving some people the opportunity to avoid jail time.

People with active misdemeanor arrest warrants have the opportunity to go to the station, have their warrant served, and receive a new court date.

There will be no bond money needed that day and no worries about going to jail on your warrant.

All they ask for in return is that you bring a coat to donate to Pea Ridge Bright Futures, or canned food to be donated to a local food bank.

The warrant program only applies to people with non-violent misdemeanor warrants out of Pea Ridge District Court and will end on December 31.

Pea Ridge Police say starting January 1, anyone with a warrant could once again face jail time when caught, regardless of whether it’s a non-violent offense or not.