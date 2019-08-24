Pedestrian hit on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) —A pedestrian was hit on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Friday night, Aug. 23.

A woman was hit by a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. between Andy’s Frozen Custard and Torchy’s Tacos.

Police have yet to comment on the extent of her injuries. She is being taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Traffic on the street between Beechwood Avenue and Razorback Road is stopped while investigators reconstruct the scene. Police said traffic is expected to remain stopped for about two hours.

This is a developing story.