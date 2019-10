FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A pedestrian crossing at an unmarked crosswalk was hit by a car Monday night, Oct. 28.

The collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Crossover Road and Township Street.

The person hit sustained a knee injury. Police have not identified the person hit.

Arkansas law states that if a person is trying to cross a roadway outside of a marked or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection, that person must yield right-of-way to vehicles.