LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — A man was killed overnight in Lowell after he was struck standing on the side of I-49.

The incident happened at mile marker 78, in the southbound lane.

According to Arkansas State Police, Ricky Schwellinger, 46, of Bentonville, was standing outside of a vehicle on the driver’s side, when another vehicle veered off the roadway and struck Schwellinger.

The accident report reveals there were three vehicles involved, however, no additional injuries were reported.