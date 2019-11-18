7-year-old sells hot chocolate to help Rogers storm recovery

"Just the choice to look outside of ourselves and find something," Pastor Brandon Hollis said. "We can all do something and if we all come together and do a little bit that is a huge difference we can make together."

BEAVER SHORES, Ark. (KFTA) — A seven-year-old and a pastor are giving back to a Rogers community still struggling after two tornadoes swept through Northwest Arkansas.

Beaver Shores, a close-knit community in Rogers, is still figuring out how to get its neighborhood back in order.

Residents said both crews and neighbors have been committed to getting everything back to the way it was before the storms, but unfortunately even with all the help there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

That’s why seven-year-old Alston Rasmussen and Pastor Brandon Hollis, who both don’t live in the Beaver Shores area, decided to bring light to a very dark situation.

Pastor Hollis is the lead pastor of Forward Church, a new church plant coming to Northwest Arkansas in January.

He said he heard about the struggles Beaver Shore residents were facing from one of the launch team members, and decided to help.

“She actually had the idea of doing something for the community and she mentioned glow sticks,” Pastor Hollis said. “We thought that was such a great idea because without power, without lights, that could at least serve as a little nightlight.”

He said they ended up putting together little care packages with things like glow sticks, peanut butter crackers, and granola bars to give as many as possible to the people in the community.

Along with that, Pastor Hollis put a little note that said, “You are not alone and we are praying for you as you recover from the storm”.

“Even though we didn’t hear from everybody we did hear from a few about how it just blessed them and lifted their spirits,” Pastor Hollis said. “One of them said ‘you know here you feel like the world is ending and I can’t tell you what that did for me, it just made my day’.”

Pastor Hollis wasn’t the only one who wanted to lift somebody’s spirits in Beaver Shores.

How did it feel when people came and they bought your hot chocolate or cocoa?

Good. Alston Rasmussen

Seven-year-old Alston Rasmussen raised money to give to first responders by selling hot chocolate and hot coffee.

He said he decided to help out because he saw how many trees were down and it hurt him to see people in the Beaver Shores community struggling.

Rasmussen said he hopes his money will help the Beaver Lake Fire Department asses damages from the tornadoes.



What would you say to maybe encourage other people to help those that are in need?

To donate. Alston Rasmussen

Pastor Hollis said he agrees with Rasmussen and wants people to know how important it is to look outside of ourselves and meet the needs of others.

“We feel like the world would be a better place and the world is a better place when we choose to reach out and meet the needs we’re able to meet,” Pastor Hollis said.

Rasmussen has raised $75 and plans to give it to the Beaver Lake Fire Department sometime this week.