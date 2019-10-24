People taking advantage of storm damage victims

"Be careful out there and be safe"

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Multiple people are still picking up the pieces after Sunday night’s strong storms, making them easy prey to scammers.

Levi Russell is the owner of Levi’s Tree and Lawn Service.

He has been in the Rogers area helping people affected by storm damage and said he has already heard of people being scammed.

“If they automatically want to ask for a third or a half of the money down I wouldn’t do it unless you can get a contract written up,” Russell said.

Russell said the most important thing you can do aside from having everything put in writing is to be aware of those gut feelings.

“This kind of goes against what you’re taught but you got to be kind of judgmental whenever it comes to hiring someone,” he said. “I’ve been turned away because I don’t have the big equipment stuff but I understand because I’ve dealt with the people who have been scammed.”

Russell said he has had to ask for money ahead of time but as a legit company he always makes sure to send his clients a text or email saying how much they paid towards the total and how much is still owed.