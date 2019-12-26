Person of interest sought in deadly Bentonville stabbing

The man is believed to be armed with a knife and should not be approached.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Bentonville Police are investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of SE B Street that left one man dead.

Police received a call at 9:05 a.m. Thursday about a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene they found a man outside in a grassy area who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Sgt. Gene Page with Bentonville Police.

The victim has been identified as Keundra Allen, age 25, of Little Rock, according to police.

Police are looking for an adult black male, possibly wearing a red jacket or top who took off on foot before police arrived, according to Page.

Page said the man is believed to be armed with a knife and should not be approached.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Page.

If you have any information about the deadly stabbing contact Bentonville Police Department.

