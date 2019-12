FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas residents are not allowed to light fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

If you’re planning on kicking off the new year with fireworks, you might want to check if it’s even allowed in your city.

According to firework laws in NWA, you won’t be able to light up the sky tomorrow night.

Across the board cities only allow personal fireworks for the fourth of July, not during December.