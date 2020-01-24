FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Today we have a two-for-one in our Pet of the Week: meet Dino and Carston at the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Carston is a senior dog — a 14-year-old Yorkie. He doesn’t have a tooth in his mouth, so he’s on a special diet of wet dog food, but he loves other dogs and still loves to play with toys.

He loves to sit in your lap and needs somewhere nice to spend his remaining years.

Dino is a bit younger — about 8 years old — and he’s a chihuahua-pomeranian mix. He also still loves to play with toys, and he’s great with other dogs.

He came into the Washington County Animal Shelter as a stray last week and needs a loving person or family to take him into their home.

The Washington County Animal Shelter is open from Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 801 West Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville.

