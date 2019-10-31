Petition created to preserve Washington-Willow Historic District

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An area known for it historical properties could soon become the first preserved neighborhood in Fayetteville, but not all neighbors are in favor.

New regulations in the Washington-Willow Historic District could limit exterior modifications and new construction.

Last year the city funded a project creating design guidelines for the neighborhood. It includes the kind and texture of the building material and type and style of all windows, doors, light fixtures, and signs.

The handbook is 119 pages.

A “Certificate of Appropriateness” by the historic district commission would be required to change these features. A public hearing would be held for each application.

A COA shall be required before a work permit is issued for the following: (1) Demolition of a historic building; (2) Moving a historic building; (3) Material change in the exterior appearance of existing building classified as historic by additions, reconstruction, or alteration; (4) Any new construction of a principal building or accessory building or structure subject to view from a public street, and; (5) Change in existing walls and fences, or construction of new walls and fences. WASHINGTON-WILLOW HISTORIC DISTRICT DESIGN REVIEW GUIDELINES

“From what we’ve heard, the primary concern that we heard from the residents was they don’t want demolition to occur. Before a house can get torn down, that is has to go through a review board,” says Andrew Garner, Fayetteville City Planning Director. “The city is not interested in anything like regulating paint colors or anything that stringent. I don’t think the residents would want that. It’s really going to be as stringent as the residents want.”

Garner says 50% of homeowners will need to sign the petition for the city council to look at it.

Homeowners like Melissa Werner support the petition, and would like to see the neighborhood maintained.

Her house was built in 1904.

“I like the idea that there is some limitations before someone can just tear down a home,” Werner said.

The petition will not come without opposition.

Paul Bingham recently tore down his home on Willow Avenue to built a new one with a modern look.

“It caused as you might imagine, quite the stir. I think the neighbors were like OK, what’s going on over there?” he said. “The structure that was here was in such poor shape that nothing could be done.”

Bingham says Habitat for Humanity spent a month at the construction site taking everything that was salvageable, like windows and hardwood floors.

He believes a homeowner should be able to modify their home as they see fit.

“We absolutely get it. We get the turning of the heads. For us, our perspective is homeowner rights. It’s your home. I think there’s a line there within reason. You should be able to create something of beauty. We think that’s what we have done here,” Bingham said. “We see both sides. We see the city and community wanting to come together and make sure they protect and preserve, but at the same time we also believe homeowners have rights.”

The Washington-Willow Historic District in Fayetteville is on the National Register of Historic Places as a neighborhood.

Fayetteville has five designated historic districts on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

The Fayetteville Historic District Commission was created on March 1, 1979.

The City of Fayetteville considers the preservation of historic resources and community heritage a priority. Numerous historic neighborhoods, buildings, and landscapes provide both architectural and cultural reminders of the community’s historical past. Preservation of historic buildings contributes to the character of the City and, equally important, reduces waste, and maximizes the use of existing materials and infrastructure. The concepts of sustainability and fiscal responsibility are therefore intertwined.” WASHINGTON-WILLOW HISTORIC DISTRICT DESIGN REVIEW GUIDELINES

Mandatory Guidelines

Demolition

New construction

No abrasive cleaning of brick

No vinyl siding unless it matches the existing wood profiles and does not conceal window and door trim and does not remove or cover architectural details

Mechanical equipment may not be roof mounted as viewed from the street

No enclosure of front porches for additional living space (screening in porches as un-conditioned space is permitted)

Retaining walls

New windows

Exterior Insulation Finishing Systems (EIFS) is prohibited in all renovation and new construction No aluminum or vinyl columns for front porches

Advisory Guidelines

Exterior materials (except vinyl siding as noted under mandatory list above)

Architectural features

Awnings

Chimneys

Doors and entrances

Foundations

Gutters and downspouts

Lighting

Mechanical systems (except roof mounted visible from the street)

Paint and colors

Roofs

Window Repair and Rehabilitation

Fences, gates

Garages and outbuildings

Walkways

Energy retrofits (addition of solar panels)

Note: The Historic District Commission will not regulate paint or paint colors.