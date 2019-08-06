Petition to remove Confederate statue reopens after mass shootings

BENTONVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — The nation is looking for answers after this weekend, with two mass shootings happening in less than 24-hours.

After an anti-immigrant and racist manifesto was found to be linked to the El Paso shooter, people in Northwest Arkansas are demanding change.

Shortly after the Texas shooting, a petition was reopened to remove a Confederate soldier memorial statue standing in the Bentonville Square.

The petition gains more signatures each hour.

It’s asking for the statue to be moved to a museum or the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

The group behind the petition, Ozark Indivisible, said in a statement, “Due to the recent domestic terror attacks fueled by hate and white supremacy, we were asked to re-open this petition to remove the symbol of systemic racism in the Bentonville Square.”

But, not everyone feels this way.

Mary Horwedel, a Benton County resident, said, “I’m definitely against any violence. But bad history, good history… I still think it should stand. How are we ever going to learn from it if it’s not there?”

Local Jo Williams said, “This is just a part of American history and it doesn’t make me feel like hating on any culture; black, white or red.”

We reached out to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, who are in charge of the statue, but have yet to hear back.