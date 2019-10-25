PFLAG organization protesting venue

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — A local LGBTQ-Plus advocacy group protested a venue in Centerton for hosting a conversion therapy fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 24.

PFLAG NWA, a chapter of the first and largest organization for the LGBTQ-Plus community, reached out to The Ravington via Facebook about its choice to lease its building to the Flames 2 Fire Ministry dinner, movie and fundraiser.

Those with the venue responded to PFLAG NWA and said The Ravington would not host the event, but that various groups book events at the venue.

They sent PFLAG a message that states, “We have nothing to do with this event, are not endorsing nor promoting it. In the FAQ page on our website, we are open about the fact that we welcome same sex weddings and we do not discriminate against anyone who wants to use our space.”

Catie Hartling, president of PFLAG NWA said, “The owners of the venue have said that the purpose of the folks who rented their venue for the Thursday event was misconstrued to them. The organization is a —what I refer to — as a hate group… .”

Jason Maxwell, executive director of Flames 2 Life Ministries, said that his church doesn’t practice conversion therapy and that the church doesn’t want anyone to change their identity.





