Phillips County constable shot in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (localmemphis.com) — A constable with the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after an overnight shooting in Helena, West-Helena Arkansas.

According to the Helena West-Helena Police Chief James Smith the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Baldwin at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say, 50-year-old Wilburt Strotter Sr. was lying in bed when shots were fired through a wall striking him in the back.

Strotter was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition. He was later updated to stable condition.

The Helena West-Helena Police Department located casings in the roadway west of the location. Officers say they don’t believe Strotter was the target in this random shooting.