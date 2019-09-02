Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Phillips County constable shot in Helena-West Helena

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (localmemphis.com) — A constable with the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after an overnight shooting in Helena, West-Helena Arkansas.

According to the Helena West-Helena Police Chief James Smith the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Baldwin at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say, 50-year-old Wilburt Strotter Sr. was lying in bed when shots were fired through a wall striking him in the back.

Strotter was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition. He was later updated to stable condition.

The Helena West-Helena Police Department located casings in the roadway west of the location. Officers say they don’t believe Strotter was the target in this random shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss