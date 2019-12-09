Photo released of suspected Fayetteville officer shooter

Breaking News
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police in Florida released a mugshot of the suspect in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released this photo to KNWA of 35-year-old London T. Phillips.

The mugshot is from 2012 when Phillips was arrested in Palm Beach County for domestic violence.

Phillips was shot and killed by law enforcement behind the Fayetteville Police Department after police say he fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr on Saturday night. 

