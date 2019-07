ALMA, Ark. (KFTA) — The owner of a locally owned grocery store has been ordered to quit selling food, drug products, medical devices and cosmetics due to filthy contaminated conditions, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration news release.

The news release states the Western District of Arkansas ordered the owner, James T. White, and manager, Lori A. Layne, of J & L Grocery on U.S. 71, to stop selling the items until they complied with federal safety requirements.