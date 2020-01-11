Closings
PHOTOS: Winter weather across all Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) – Snow, ice, and sleet are falling all over Northwest Arkansas. Road crews are out treating and police are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to drive.

Photo from Bella Vista Cooper Elementary.

Photo from Pea Ridge High School.

Photo from Fayetteville Kessler Mountain.

Photo from Fayetteville Mount Sequoyah.

Photo from Lincoln.

Photo from Siloam Springs Allen Elementary.

Photo from Van Buren.

