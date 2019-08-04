Breaking News
Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting

Pig Trail Nation team visits Rogers Farmers Market

Fox 24
Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Pig Trail Nation team stopped by the Rogers Farmers Market on Saturday to get to know some of their fans.

Alyssa Orange and sports director Jason Carroll took pictures and handed out PTN fans and footballs to those on hand.

Rogers market manager Kimberly Scott said she loves seeing new additions at the event.

“It brings in more people and exposes more people to your product as well, so we like it,” said Scott.

The Pig Trail Nation team will be at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss