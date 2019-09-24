Pilot of Washington County plane crash identified; he was 17

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The pilot of the plane that crashed in Washington County on Monday night, September 23, is believed to be Gabriel Hatton, 17, of McKinney, Texas, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office will receive the body to confirm positive identification.

Next of kin has been notified.

At 8:43 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a resident who said he witnessed a plane crash in the area of Cove Creek South Road.

Ten agencies responded to the call: WCSO, Emergency Management, Washington County Urban Search and Rescue, Air Evac, Central EMS, Strickler Fire Department, Prairie Grove Fire Department, West Fork Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Department, and Morrow Fire Department.

The plane was found at 11:13 p.m. by a WSCO deputy in a wooded area near 21000 Pierson Road.

The Cessna had taken off from Drake Field Airport and was headed to Texas with only one person on board, according to WCSO.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.







