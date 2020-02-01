Piney Ridge CEO resigns, chemical restraints prohibited

Nine cases showed children were restrained and secluded simultaneously, which is against federal law.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – Piney Ridge Behavioral Health spokesperson Matt Wiltshire says former Chief Executive Officer Adrienne Catalina resigned last month.

Wiltshire wouldn’t comment on why but said they already have someone in training and that’s just one change happening at the center that’s under investigation by DHS.

Piney Ridge Treatment Center in Fayetteville is a psychiatric residential facility that helps girls and boys between the ages of 7 and 17 who suffer from sexual behavior disorders.

According to records from the Department of Human Services – an investigation in October found the facility violated federal regulations.

Some of those restraints included the use of medication like Thorazine and Zyprexa – both used to treat psychotic disorders.

A Corrective Action Agreement plan between the two agencies prohibited the use of physical discipline or chemical restraints.

Now, investigators are following up on the case.

Another report from earlier this month showed investigators made an unannounced visit.

The report states it found sinks clogged and the smell of urine coming from bathrooms. Both claims were reported to be corrected by the facility the next day.

Wiltshire says both routine repairs and upgrades are being done at the center. He says it’s estimated to cost about $800K which will include refinishing hallways, remodeling bathrooms, the cafeteria and touching up paint.

Wiltshire says due to confidentiality reasons – we are not allowed to go inside and film the repairs being done.

The Corrective Action Agreement will be in effect until June. It could be extended past that date if the center breaks any of the standards put in place.