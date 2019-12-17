Piney Ridge reaches corrective action agreement for treatment center

PINEY RIDGE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Piney Ridge Treatment Center now has a timetable to correct its management after multiple violations.

According to records from the Department of Human Services that KNWA obtained, a formal corrective action agreement between the treatment center and the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education will be in effect for six months.

The agreement states that the center has agreed to implement the following.

Staff will not use physical discipline for correcting a child’s behavior.

The facility will have to meet behavior management requirements.

Staff will participate in an overview of trauma-informed care and conscious discipline.

Non-compliance by the facility could lead to negative action on its license.