Planned Parenthood closes its doors in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Planned Parenthood closed its doors today (July 25).

Thursday was the last day patients were seen.

All medical-abortion services were suspended two weeks ago.

The decision to close this clinic coming after challenges, including protests and safety concerns for patients and staff.

Court documents say this clinic has been struggling to find a new location in northwest Arkansas.

Nearly 2,000 patients are seen at this clinic each year, providing a range of sexual and reproductive health services.

No word yet on if a new location has been found in northwest Arkansas, but Planned Parenthood says it’s opening a new health center in Little Rock next month.

It’s an effort to meet the growing patient demand.





