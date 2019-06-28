Plans in review to curtail flooding issues in Centerton

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Construction plans to curtail flooding conditions following recent storms are in final review and will be discussed at an upcoming city council meeting.

About twice each year, South Main Street closes due to flooding, and travel becomes more difficult.

Centerton Public Works Director Rick Hudson said plans to widen a ditch located south of the State Fish Hatchery is in final review, and is on the August agenda for the city council committee.

“It doesn’t fully solve the flooding problem, but it should reduce it, both in frequency and severity,” Hudson said.

Work will continue to fully improve flooding situations, Hudson added.

As of Thursday, June 27, work permits continued being sought, as ground conditions below South Main Street remained unknown. City officials, engineers and others are working to determine whether the work will damage South Main Street.

Bids are scheduled to be received Aug. 8. Hudson said construction should begin September, and residents should expect construction to be completed at the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020.