Pocola opts for virtual days after student tests positive for COVID-19

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A school in Oklahoma will have some virtual days after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Pocola Elementary Superintendent Clint Beesley released the following letter to parents and students yesterday:

Dear Parents,

We regret to inform you that a student In Pocola’s 5th grade has tested positive for Covid-19. This student was in the same classroom or has been traced to have been in close contact with your child. Currently, we are following CDC guidelines, protocols set by the State Department of Health, and our school district, to decrease potential spread. Therefore, it is mandated that your child be immediately switched over to the distance learning platform and will need to be quarantined at home through August 28th. Your child will be able to attend on Monday, August 31st. 5th-grade teachers will be contacting parents to disseminate login information for virtual assignments. Paper-based learning packets are an option per request and can be picked up by appointment. We understand that this is not the ideal situation and is an inconvenience for all involved. Your students will not be counted absent during this mandatory quarantine and they will be expected to continue with their class assignments.

Should your child/children start exhibiting COVID related symptoms, it is strongly recommended that you contact their primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately.

The mandatory quarantine dates for this incident are August 20th through August 28th. Should you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact our school office at 918-436-2561.

Principal Clint Beesley, Pocola Elementary School